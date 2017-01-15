NCP accuses Cong of betraying trust

VASCO/PANAJI: The Nationalist Congress Party has accused the Congress party of betraying and breaching the trust at the eleventh hour by announcing candidates in Vasco-da-Gama and Benaulim.

Annoyed with Congress from ending the chances of an alliance with the NCP with hardly three days left for filing of nomination papers, the NCP state unit president Jose Philip D’Souza Sunday said that NCP would field at least 15 candidates including the constituencies of Mormugao and Dabolim and added that the polls will now witness a straight fight between NCP, Congress and BJP.

Expressing his displeasure with the Congress party, he termed the party men as betrayers. He was speaking to reporters during his door-to-door poll campaign at Islampura in Vasco.

Recalling that Congress had earlier ditched him during the 2002 assembly election at the time of filing of nomination papers on the last day, D’Souza said, “I never believed in Congress due to its dirty politics” and added that the Congress party is dangerous and worse than BJP.

Stating that Congress leaders should have intimated him earlier about their plans, he called them habitual backstabbers and said, “People should not trust and vote Congress in the upcoming assembly election.” He also alleged that Congress has a hidden agenda and is supporting BJP wherever NCP has fielded its candidates.

Speaking to this daily, NCP state general secretary and chief spokesperson Avinash Bhosale said, “The alliance has fizzled out and we will contest on our own. Congress has played dirty by saying that we will announce about the alliance in Goa when Digvijaya Singh arrives on January16. For a coalition to be formed there is a cardinal principle of trust and the Congress has breached that trust.”

Stating that the party is ready with a list of 15 candidates, who will file their nominations on Monday, January 16, he said, “We have been the national partners with Congress for so many years and they wish to catch us on the wrong foot at the eleventh hour. It’s not fair. We have decided to contest alone and we are ready with a list of 15 candidates and more will be added by Monday.”

Bhosale said that NCP’s central observer for Goa Nawab Malik is arriving in the state on Monday and will announce the final list of candidates at a press briefing.