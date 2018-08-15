NCC naval cadets participate in small arms practice at Verem

VASCO: Twenty-four NCC naval cadets under the leadership of Associate NCC Officer Sub Lieutenant Rajesh Shetgaokar of MES College of Arts and Commerce Zuarinagar, participated in a Small Arms Practice organised by the First Goa Naval Unit at INS Mandovi, Verem.

The small arms training for NCC cadets are an integral component of the curriculum of NCC.

In the training sessions, cadets were familiarised with the weapons as well as stripping and assembling weapons in a stipulated time. They were also exposed to the understanding and assimilation of aiming and firing.

Cadets from the second and third year in NCC were given practice at the firing range. Each cadet was given several rounds to fire. The session enabled the student’s to sharpen their shooting skills from a distance of 10 m with point 22 rifles.