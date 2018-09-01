NCB sleuths raid house at Ajgaon, seize charas worth `6 lakh

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Goa zone has informed that it has seized charas worth Rs 6 lakh during a raid conducted at a house at Ajgaon village in Maharashtra near Goa border, on Thursday.

Officials of NCB’s Goa zone said that they are on lookout for Freddy Fernandes, who is absconding.

The officials said that acting on a specific information, they raided the house of Fernandes at Ajgaon wherein 1.974 kgs of charas worth Rs 6 lakh was seized.

They also informed that during the search, they also recovered one single smooth barrel gun and six live cartridges, and added that the local police have taken both gun and cartridges in their custody for further action.

The officials said that Fernandes was not present when the house was raided on Thursday.

Efforts are on to trace him, they informed. NCB officials suspect that Fernandes

was supplying the drugs in Goa through his network.