Navy women team sets sail for global voyage

PANAJI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday flagged off the all-women crew of ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama,’ the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe on an Indian-built sail boat, INSV Tarini, from INS Mandovi Boat Pool at Verem.

“This is not an occasion which can happen once in five years or once in ten years, it is a historic day for India. A historic day, which will be marked in navigation history and globally I think our women stand out for doing something which most navies haven’t even thought of,” said Sitharaman while addressing the gathering. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was present on the occasion.

“It is an opportunity that no one can easily get to be amongst these greatly inspired and motivated women, who will take up this challenge. I begin with a great sense of happiness, honour and pleasure to be here,” Sitharaman said.

The INSV Tarini is a 55-feet sailing vessel, which has been built indigenously, and was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year, thus showcasing the ‘Make in India’ initiative on the world forum.

The crew that is circumnavigating the globe is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and the crewmembers include Lieutenant Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lieutenant Aishwarya Boddapati, Lieutenant Patarapalli Swathi, Lieutenant Sh Vijaya Devi and Lieutenant Payal Gupta.

‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ the circumnavigation is planned to be covered in 164 days at sea. During the voyage, the crew will have stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands) and Cape Town (South Africa).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter extending his good wishes to Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and her team. He wrote, “Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini.” Modi also said that the women officers have the entire nation’s best wishes with them. He tweeted: “The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour.”

Acknowledging the courage and appreciating the dedication of the young female crewmembers, Sitharaman said, “Their (crewmembers) resolve and fortitude would be tested at every moment. I am sure we will have them back here after their voyage is successfully completed.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the crew had trained extensively for this challenging endeavour. “They have sailed approximately 19,000 nautical miles on Mhadei and Tarini through rough monsoon, seas and heavy winds thereby consolidating the knot handling and seamanship skills,” he said.

“As these young officers sail across the oceans of the world, they will be required to demonstrate results, fortitude in challenging conditions. In doing so, they will join an illustrious list of Indian women whose accomplishments in diverse fields have contributed immensely to women empowerment in India as well as abroad. Navika Sagar Parikrama would support the cause of the government of India’s thrust on Nari Shakti,” said Lanba.

Earlier, when Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi was asked what it meant to the team on the first full-time woman Defence Minister coming to flag them off, Joshi said, “It is a great opportunity and a matter of pride for us that she is coming all the way to cast us off. Of course, we being an all-woman team, it is a great boost to women in the country.”

“We are going as sailors, and we as sailors have seen that the sea does not discriminate between genders. It is always gender-neutral and we have realised that gender does not play a role in sailing. But to boost the morale in the country and for more women to take part in adventures like sailing, I feel it is great that an all-woman team has been formed,” she said.

The all-women crew is expected to return to Goa in April 2018, on completion of the voyage. The project is considered essential towards promoting ocean sailing activities in the Navy while depicting the government of India’s thrust for ‘Nari Shakti.’

Earlier, Sitharaman visited the Goa Naval Area. She was accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba and Navy Wives Welfare Association president Reena Lanba.

The Defence Minister was received by Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Girish Luthra and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area Rear Admiral Puneet K Bahl.

A 50-men naval guard along with ceremonial band was paraded for the Defence Minister at the Naval Base at INS Hansa. The Defence Minister, along with staff members, was briefed on naval aviation followed by a demonstration of the MiG 29K fighter aircraft operations.