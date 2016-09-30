Navratrotsav begins today

NT NETWORK

BICHOLIM

The Navratrotsav of Durgamata will commence at temples in various places in the state from October 1, following Ghatsthapana.

Various rituals including Saptshati path vachan will be held in these temples to mark the utsav besides the regular abhishekam, pooja, and aarti.

Kirtan performance and bhajan besides aarti will be held in the evening.

Kirtan performances by renowned artists, and palanquin processions are the main features of Navratrotsav held in various temples across the Bicholim taluka.

Devotees observe fast and take food one time in a day.

Shri Shantadurga temple at Bicholim, Shri Chamundeshwari at Vargaon-Piligaon, Shri Shanta Durga temple at Karapur, Radhakrishan

devasthan and Shri Pandurang devasthan at Vithalapur-Sankhali, Shri Datta devasthan Sankhali have organised various programmes such as kirtan, dandiya dance and garbha dance to mark the Navratrotsav.

Kirtan performances will be held during the festival by Ramnath Buva Ayyar from Pune at Shri Shantadurga devasthan, Karapur; Shekhar

Narahari Vyasbuva at Shri Bhunmika temple, Poriem and Shripad Buva Kelkar at Shri Datta mandir, Sankhali. Navratortsav will conclude on October 10.

, on Ashwin shudha Navmi and will be followed by festival of Vijayadashmi also known as ‘Dussehra’ on October 11.