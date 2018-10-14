Navratri festivities takeover

RAMESH SAVAIKAR I NT

Navratri utsav in Goa has commenced. Sharada Navratri, the most celebrated of the four Navratris (Sharada, Vasanta, Magha and Ashada) commenced on the first day (Pratipada) of the fortnight of the lunar month of Ashvin and will conclude on the ninth night of Mahanavmi, followed by Vijayadashmi or Dussehra on the tenth day, October 18.

The festivities extend beyond Goddess Durga and include Saraswati, Lakshmi and Kali. According to Hindu tradition it is believed that there are three major forms of Goddess Durga. She manifested herself as Mahasaraswati, Mahalakshmi and Mahakali of three active energies (Shakti) of Brahma, Vishnu and Rudra, respectively. She further emerged in nine forms, collectively called navdurga.

Navratri is celebrated with rituals, aarti, bhajan, kirtan, musical vocal performances, makharotsav and palanquin procession of deities in Hindu temples in Goa and other states, especially the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Durga in her nine forms battled with demons like Shumbha – Nishumbha, Raktabeej and Mahishsur for nine days and nights, and emerged victorious. The tradition of Navratri dates back to the vedic period.

On the first day of Navratri in Goa, a copper pitcher is placed in temples. Nine varieties of food grains are sown in clay placed inside the goddess’ sanctum. This ritual is known as ghatasthapana. Nine nights are celebrated with rituals like abhishekas, puja, saptshati path vachan, music and kirtan performances. The makharotsav is followed by a palanquin procession of the idol of the deity.

Makharotsav is a special feature of Navratri utsav in various temples dedicated to Durga in Goa. Here the idol of the goddess is placed in a colourfully decorated swing ‘makhar’ and for each of the nine nights she is swung to the tune of temple music called ranvadya.

On the ninth night of the utsav devotees throng to the main temples in Goa, especially Shree Shantadurga of Kavalem, Mahalakshmi of Bandora, Mhalsa Devi of Mardol, Mahalakshmi of Panaji, Navdurga of Borim and Marcaiem, Chamundeshwari of Vargaon, Bicholim, etc. They participate in makharotsav, maha arti and maha garhane (prayer) to seek blessings.

The garba and dandiya dances and competitions, along with cultural and entertainment programmes over the last few years have given a new look to the Navratri celebrations in Goa.