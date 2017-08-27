Navelim VP mulls action against those flouting tenant norms

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

In the backdrop of an arrest of a youth with 170 grams of drugs, staying in a tenanted house in Navelim, the panchayat is mulling initiating action against those letting out rooms on rent and not carrying out tenant verification.

Deputy sarpanch Paulo Pereira said that “we have asked for details with the Margao police about the police verification form and if the owner has failed to follow procedures we will make a complaint,” adding, the panchayat will not tolerate anti-social elements taking shield as tenants in the village.

He said while the villagers do hold community patrolling at night, the panchayat members also move round the village to keep anti-social elements away from isolated places. The panchayat will act sternly if people are caught keeping tenants without following proper procedures including police verification and registering tenants with the panchayat, he said.

Ward development committee member Eleterio Carneiro said that people do not make proper documentation while keeping tenants in order to avoid paying the tax to the panchayat. This is not the first time that shady elements have taken shield as tenants in the village and this should not happen, Carneiro said.

The matter has also been raised several times in the gram sabha with the previous body even holding a drive to encourage villagers to register their tenants but it has not yielded a positive result with just a handful coming forward to comply with the formalities.

The residents had also raised concerns that people living in tenanted houses are also responsible for adding to garbage and sanitation problems in the village.