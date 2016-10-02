Navelim villagers want CM to apologise over ‘weapons’ remark

NAVELIM: Navelim gram sabha on Sunday demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar for making irresponsible statements of using ‘weapons’ if village panchayats did not grant permissions to mobile companies to set up towers.

Taking strong objection to the statements, the villagers sought to know from the chief minister which weapons he planned to use against the people and said such irresponsible statements do not suit a person holding such a post.

They said if the chief minister wants to force its agenda on the people then what is the point in calling gram sabhas and discussing the issue. They demanded that the chief minister should tender an unconditional apology to the people for making careless remarks.

The special gram sabha which was called to mark Gandhi Jayanti also passed a resolution to keep the proposal to set up two mobile towers in Navelim on hold till such time that the ward development committee does not study the matter and seek inputs from the villagers.

The gram sabha was critical of the government for not being serious about Swachh Bharat abhiyan and pointed out that the money collected in the form of taxes was not benefitting the people. They said there was still no solution to the garbage issue despite it being discussed at every gram sabha.

They asked the panchayat to ensure that the composting units of housing societies are operational and that the wet waste does not find its way onto the roads.

Further the gram sabha drew the attention of the panchayat to large-scale open defecation in the village mostly by migrants living in rented premises. Sarpanch Frank Fernandes informed that the panchayat has already started assessment of rented houses and will also look into the sanitation issue.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to the father of the nation across Salcete as special gram sabhas marked Gandhi Jayanti. Cleanliness drives and various programmes across Salcete also marked the day.