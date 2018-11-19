Navelim villagers want change in feast fair site

MARGAO: Navelim villagers are in for a clash with the village panchayat over the location of the 10-day feast fair even as over 170 residents submitted a memorandum to the village panchayat opposing the fair being held near the Perpetual Succor Convent.

The fate of the fair will now be decided on November 19 while space near the district library could turn to be an alternative venue even as residents seek intervention from the Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro that the 10-day feast fair should not be held at the present venue.

In the memorandum submitted by residents, it pointed out that the fair in the past used to be held in the church compound however over a period of time it was shifted to the open space opposite the school.

They pointed out that a large number of migrants operate stalls by encroaching the pathway while also defecating and bathing in the open causing embarrassment to women and children.

They pointed out that senior citizens staying in the old age home at Perpetual succor convent are the worst affected and have signed the petition seeking that the fair be shifted from its present venue. “We are not against the fair, but the people of Dongorim would prefer a traditional fair rather than one being dominated by migrants,” they said.

Acting on the complainant the Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro has written to the panchayat on shifting the fair, even as the panchayat will take a final call on Monday barely two days before the feast which will be celebrated on November 21.

Sarpanch Vilma D’Silva said that a decision to this effect will be taken on Monday when the panchayat body meets. She said the panchayat will take a decision based on NOCs granted by other villagers or explore an alternative venue.