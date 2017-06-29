Navami wins all Goa Solo Dance competition ‘Frolics’

Navami Naik from Panaji has emerged winner of all Goa Solo Dance competition ‘Frolics’ while Devesh Naik from Ponda emerged runner-up. Frolics was organised by RUDE (Raw United Dancing Evolution), a dance crew/event company founded by Yash Sawant and Bosco Marottikal.

The idea of Frolics was conceptualised by Yash, in collaboration with Werner Lawrence and Reema Fernandes. Participants from different parts of Goa competed in the solo dance competition and the top nine contestants competed for first and second place in the finals that were held on June 3 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Chief guest for the finals was vice chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Chandan Naik. Speaking on the occasion Naik said: “It is always an honour to see artists from Goa who have performed on this stage, later go and perform on television, national or international stage. It is good to know that the hip hop culture is growing and parents should support their children in such cultural activities.”

He added: “Education is a must but participating in cultural activities is equally important. Everyone has hidden talents like some are good at sports or culture, etc, and they should participate as it is not about winning; participation is more important.”

The competition also included pre-events like ‘7 to smoke battle’, wherein dancers who did not get through the solo round had another chance to compete and ‘Who is Goa’s Favorite’, an online contest where everyone had to send in their dance videos on Facebook and Instagram titled ‘RUDE’.

The battle round was won by Mazhar Hussain who was awarded the Frolics 2017 championship belt and a cash prize of `7000. The five categories for online contest included favourite choreographer (male and female) which was won by Shubham Pai with 623 views on Instagram and Oshin Colaco with 3482 respectively; favorite duet choreographer and Bollywood choreographer was won by Anup Arolkar and Pradnya Sawant with 7,100 views and 313 shares on Facebook.

The finale witnessed performances by the winner of ‘7 to smoke battle’, and Goa’s best dance academies and crews like Siddhant Gadekar Dance Academy, Margao, The A- unit, Vasco, We step dance crew, Margao, Choreo Capacity All Star, Ponda, Derick D’Souza Academy Of Performing Arts. Choreographers namely Siddesh Naik, Shailesh Mahale, Pooja Vishwakarma along with Akshay also performed at the event.

The team RUDE too, performed on the occasion and announced that Frolics 2018 will be bigger and better.