Nauxi marina: CM assures to study matter

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured a delegation of people from St Andre constituency led by local MLA Francis Silveira as regards taking a final decision about the proposed marina project in St Andre, only after studying the matter in detail.

The villagers allegedly affected by the proposed Mormugao Port Trust marina in Nauxi village, in the particular constituency also handed over a representation to the Chief Minister against this project.

“The Chief Minister has given us an assurance that he will help us,” later Silveira told the pressmen, pointing out that the Chief Minister stated, “Let the hearing of November 2 get over, and we will help you.”

“The Chief Minister has assured us that if the people do not want the project, then the government also does not want the same,” said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of Action Front Goenkar Against Marina, Ramrao Wagh, who was part of the delegation.

“The Chief Minister has also told us that his government will study the matter and take a decision,” he added.