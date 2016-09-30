Nationalisation of rivers will benefit Goa: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Coming out with the information that the state government has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with the central government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) as regards nationalisation of six rivers in Goa, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday said that he would follow his assurance given in the state legislative assembly as regards taking all the concerned stakeholders into confidence before signing the agreement.

Mandovi, Zuari, Mapusa, Chapora, Sal and Cumbharjua rivers in Goa have been selected for their nationalisation.

Terming the opposition to the nationalisation of waterways in Goa as just another pre-election stunt by the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that following the dying out of the coconut tree and vermin issues, a new issue in the form of nationalisation of waterways in Goa has come up. “These people want the lanes of the major district roads and highways in Goa to be increased by the central government, but oppose the nationalisation of the rivers here,” he retorted, adding that the particular step would only prove beneficial to Goa.

Parsekar also said that the nationalisation of waterways in Goa is only a part of such nationwide exercise taken up by the Centre. “And then the central government is not Pakistan, which will act against out interests,” he quipped, maintaining that the Centre has always supported Goa for its development.

Furthermore, speaking informally to the pressmen, the Chief Minister said that the government wants to issue Sanads within a month’s time to at least 200-odd people, residing under the Custodian of Evacuee Property of Mayem. “As of now, we have notified such 15 cases following provisional declaration, while related hearing of 50 cases is nearly complete,” he maintained, informing that soon hearing of more 60 cases would be taken up. “I have reviewed the matter with the new North Goa Collector, a couple of days ago,” Parsekar said.

The government has already completed the survey of the evacuee property, following enactment of the legislation namely Goa (Abolition of Proprietorship, Titles and Grants of Lands) Act 2014 to handle the long-pending issue.