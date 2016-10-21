Nationalisation of rivers is backdoor entry for casinos into rivers: Vijai

ASSOLNA: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, on Saturday, compared Assolna to a village in Bihar as power supply failed seven times in around 15 minutes there as the Goa Forward Party staged protest over nationalisaion of rivers in the state.

The party charged the local MLA Benjamin Silva, former water resources minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues and AAP candidate Cruz Silva for failing to voice the sentiments of the people, even though a large number of Velim people is dependent on fishing.

The party president Prabhakar Timble, addressing the gathering, said that even though the government claims that nationalisation of the rivers will not only reduce the transportation cost, and reduce accidents, and improve transportation of pilgrims to places of religious importance, especially, in North Goa, there is no logic in the nationalization of the rivers as no work was carried out in the five river which were nationalised a few years ago.

He said, “We are not opposed to dredging of the rivers but we are opposed to capital dredging of the rivers which will destroy the bio-diversity of the river ecosystem.”

Earlier, the party leaders led nearly 400-odd people to protest on the banks of River Sal and took out a rally and released black boats as a mark of protest against the government’s decision to nationalize rivers in Goa.

The party’s Velim constituency candidate Anthony (Babush) said that he is here to contest the election, and laid to rest rumours about his backing out from the race.

He said, “I am going to contest this election, and here to win it with the support of the people. The government had betrayed me by reserving the zilla panchayat seat, but despite the odds the people supported me and helped my sister-in – law win the zilla panchayat election.”

The Fatorda MLA charged that that nationalisation of rivers is a backdoor entry for casinos into the rivers, and added that “the BJP government is all out to destroy Goa. It had already attempted to sell the Chapora river which was opposed.”

Taking a dig at the local MLA, he said that Silva is saying that he is with the people, but “on the contrary he has been a mute spectator and even went to the extent of defending the government on nationalization of rivers. As an MLA he has failed and could not even solve the Velim church case while there has been no visible development in the constituency.”

Sardesai also attacked the AAP saying that the party is misleading the people by displaying surveys which have no authenticity.

Hitting out at Rodrigues, he said that being a former water resource minister he has failed to voice the concerns of the people, and the public should ask all three where they were when Goa was plagued by so many issues during the last four years.

He called for a collective fight against the BJP, adding the Goa Forward will field candidates against the BJP candidates and added that like- minded parties should also join hands.