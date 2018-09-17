National symposium on livestock emphasizes on role of gen next

Team B&C/ NT

CLFMA, the apex association representing the livestock industry in India, held its 60th National Symposium 2018, in Goa recently. Eminent speakers from across the world participated at the symposium to discuss trends and innovations that will shape the future of the Indian livestock industry.

Mauvin Godinho, minister for animal husbandry and veterinary services, was the chief guest at the event. “India’s livestock sector holds great potential to feed the country and the world affordable and high-quality animal protein” said Godinho. He further added that in the interest of the food and nutrition security, it is absolutely necessary to strengthen the sector’s competitiveness with conducive policies on taxation, particularly GST on raw materials.

Welcoming all the delegates, Divya Kumar Gulati, convener, said, “It is a historic moment for CLFMA to organize such an event. It gives us immense confidence that the industry is going to be in safe hands driven by innovative brains.”

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural ceremony, Tarun Shridhar, secretary, department of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Delhi, said that, the livestock sector is one of the most stable, reliable and low hanging opportunities to double farmers’ incomes. It is the backbone of the rural economy and supports the livelihoods of millions of people. “The government is keen to create a science-based, sound policy environment which will provide the fuel for the sector’s growth in the next decade,” he said.

The theme for the symposium was ‘GenNxt wave: People, technologies and innovation’ and how all these factors individually and in combination are going to impact the Indian livestock sector.

Speaking on the occasion, B Soundararajan, chairman, CLFMA, India, said “Without fresh ideas from outside the system, no industry can survive in the hyper-connected, fast-changing world. There is a desperate need for next-gen, young and bright minds with the clear vision, grit and perseverance to make a positive contribution to the society for all industries particularly livestock sector. It is impossible to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without significant participation and contribution from youth in every aspect. We strongly believe the country’s fast-growing livestock sector offers an ocean of opportunities for those who are willing to explore.”

The symposium addressed key issues such as how to ensure that the animal-agribusiness attracts the best talent and how to make the sector attractive to youngsters.

SV Bhave, deputy chairman, CLFMA, in his vote of thanks said “all the three aspects – people, technologies and innovations must work in tandem with each other as a package to transform the livestock sector into a highly-competitive and profitable yet sustainable producer of good quality animal protein at affordable prices.”