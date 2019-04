National Silk Expo underway in city

PANAJI: A five-day national silk expo, commenced at Panjim Convention Centre, Mala, on Thursday and will culminate on April 9. The expo organised by Gramin Hastkala Vikas Samiti has more than 80 designers and weavers showcasing silks and other textiles from various states. Actress and anchor Merlyn Dsilva, inaugurated the expo. Products on offer are from West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. On display are matka silk, patola saree’s, chanderi, patli pallu and kalamkari weaves. NT

