National level symposium held at St Xavier’s College

NT KURIOCITY

Department of journalism, St Xavier’s College, Mapusa organised a national level symposium on Issues and Challenges in Media Today. Chief guest and keynote speaker at the symposium was editorial director, New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla.

Speakers at the symposium included assistant editor, Mumbai Mirror, Alka Dhupkar; senior editor, TV Today Network, Sahil Joshi; editor of Dainik Lokmat, Raju Nayak; editor of Prudent Media, Pramod Acharya; editor of The Goan Everyday, Derek Almeida and editor of The Gomantak Times, Shashwat Gupta Ray.

In his keynote address Chawla said: “With increasing number of information channels, it is even more crucial for reporters to report accurately supported by facts and figures. This will ensure that no one questions the credibility of journalism.” Adding further he said people tend to inform their opinion based on media reports. Therefore it becomes a must for a journalist to be accurate and transparent in terms of the information given in news reports.

In the first session of the symposium Chawla, Dhupkar and Joshi deliberated on the topic. During the discussion Dhupkar said it is the duty of journalists to question the government if their decisions are against public interest and that it doesn’t make them anti-national. The session was moderated by Pramod Acharya.

The second session focused on challenges faced by the Goan media today and speaking on the same Derek Almeida said that today social media has become a major source for news which is posing a big challenge for media organisations to check its credibility. Raju Nayak said print media will continue to flourish even in a completely digitalised world. Shashwat Gupta Ray highlighted the lack of reporters in news paper organisations due to which there is demand for stringers to get the latest happenings around. This session was moderated by editor, Business Goa, Harshvardhan Bhutkuly.

The department also felicitated the media organisation for their valuable support in terms of providing students with internships and organising field visits.

