National Conference held at Dhempe College

A National Conference on Changing Environment: Challenges, Solutions and Strategies was organised by Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar.Chief guest for the function was IAS Secretary (Finance and Environment), Daulat Hawaldar who spoke on how the equitable distribution of resources was necessary in a developing world. Also present at the inaugural function were administrator, Dempo Charities Trust, Rajesh Bhatikar; principal, Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Vrinda Borker; coordinator of the conference, Dinanath Parab and organising secretary, Manoj Ibrampurkar. The function was presided over by trustee of Dempo Charities Trust, Pallavi Dempo.

The keynote address was delivered by scientist at the National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur and chair (SA), International Union for Conservation of Nature, Commission on Ecosystems Management, Shalini Dhyani. Dhyani spoke on the need to integrate government initiatives to curb the harmful effects of climate change, with cooperation on the part of the public. The first day of the conference included plenary sessions and paper presentations on topics such as sustainable environmental remediation, water resource management and climate change.