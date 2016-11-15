Nation seeing ‘financial anarchy’: Sena

NEW DELHI: Terming the situation arising out of the demonetisation move as “financial anarchy,” NDA ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the hoarders of black money are “sitting” in their “palaces” while the poor people are “bearing the brunt”.

The Sena is not opposed to the government’s fight against black money but it is against the common man being put to hardship and inconvenience in the name of crackdown on black money, Shiv Sena spokesperson and party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said. “Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been saying it from day one that the party (Sena) is with the government on the issue of crackdown on black money. But today 1.25 billion people are being cheated (in the name of demonetisation). They are suffering and dying. There is a financial anarchy,” Raut said.

He said that the government should have planned well before announcing its decision on the demonetisation of higher currency notes, adding, “the law and order situation could also get worsen (now).”