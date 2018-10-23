Nasscom inks pact with Hiroshima for Japan-India IT corridor

IANS

NEW DELHI

Indian IT industry’s apex body Nasscom has entered into a partnership with the Hiroshima government for co-creating a Japan-India IT Corridor that could be at the forefront of promoting business-to-business cooperation and talent transfer from India to Japan.

This project will be formally initiated by early 2019, Nasscom said in a statement on Monday, adding that the primary objective of this IT corridor will be to facilitate partnerships between Indian and Japanese companies.

“We have cutting-edge manufacturing technology,” said Atsuhito Uemaru, Chief of Innovation Promotion, Hiroshima Prefectural Government.

“For achieving sustainable growth in Hiroshima, what we lack is a cluster of IT and software industry. Through our collaboration with Nasscom, we would like to serve as a gateway for Indian companies to enter the Japanese market and vice versa, to build an ecosystem beneficial for the growth of both Indian and Hiroshima companies,” Uemaru said.

Indian companies with their command on the software side can help Japanese manufacturing companies adopt digital transformation and help them create innovative product and solutions lines, Nasscom said. “We are really happy to pursue this cooperation with Hiroshima government and see this as a big step forward towards establishing Indo-Japanese cooperation in the new digital era,” said Gagan Sabharwal, Senior Director, Global Trade Development, Nasscom.

“We are hoping to witness significant advancements in technology and innovation through the partnerships that emerge as a result of this association. This collaboration will act as a building block towards strengthening the Indo-Japan relationship,” Sabharwal added.