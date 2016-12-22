Narvekar among 4 summoned

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa police probing the second fraud case pertaining to the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has summoned on Thursday the former Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Dayanand Narvekar, current president Chetan Dessai, secretary Vinod Phadke and the then treasurer Akbar Mulla.

EOC on Tuesday had registered the FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy for allegedly siphoning of Rs 1 crore of the GCA.

While Narvekar, a former Minister has been named in the second case, Dessai, Phadke and Mulla are also accused in the first case pertaining to the alleged fraud of over Rs 3 crore.

According to information, the accused have been asked to report to the EOC on Thursday morning. Narvekar is said to be out of country while Dessai is out of the state, police have learnt. Fearing arrest, Phadke and Mulla have approached the session’s court, Panaji seeking anticipatory bail and according to information the matter is likely to come up for hearing on December 22 and 27 respectively.

According to police, the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and deposited cheque of Rs 1 crore in a fraudulent bank account and thereby misappropriated funds for TV subsidy, sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to GCA, thus cheating the GCA to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Police said that the incident had occurred in 2006-07 when the accused Narvekar was the president of GCA, Dessai was the secretary, Phadke was the treasurer and Mulla was a member. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a former Ranji cricketer Nilesh Prabhudesai, a resident of Benaulim in South Goa, police said.