Naqueri-Quitol may become permanent venue for expositions

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government is all ready to hold Defexpo 2018, a land, naval and internal security exhibition organised by the Ministry of Defence, at Naqueri-Quitol in Quepem taluka, South Goa.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that although his government is ready to hold this biennial event, in the state, next year, it has not yet decided whether to allow the use of the Naqueri-Quitol site as a permanent venue for the particular event or not.

Speaking informally to reporters on Saturday, Parrikar, who as defence minister had organised Defexpo 2016 in Goa, stated that his government is inclined towards converting the site in Quepem taluka into a permanent venue for various expositions, each one of which would not be held for a period of more than a week.

“And while doing so, the state government will ensure that the site remains in its possession,” he added, pointing out, “However, the final decision would only be reached after taking into confidence the local MLAs as well as the people of the area.”

It may be recalled that the department of defence production of the Ministry of Defence had written a letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma requesting him to consider the allotment of about 200 acres of land on the coastline of Goa to the Ministry, so that a permanent venue for conducting Defexpo could be set up.

“The venue can be developed as a modern and an ideal exhibition/ convention centre, which would also add to the local economy in a significant manner,” the letter written by Defence Secretary Ashok Kumar Gupta on July 17, 2017, had stated. “As Defexpo 2018 is scheduled in February 2018 and as the time available is very short, an early consideration in the matter would be appreciated,” it had maintained.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that if the venue at Naqueri-Quitol is used for various expositions then it could financially help the locals through direct as well as indirect participation in the event.