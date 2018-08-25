Nandini shines for Chhattisgarh

NT NETWORK

Benaulim

A hat-trick of goals by attacking medio Nandini Nirmalkar enabled Chhattisgarh to register a convincing 3-0 win against Uttarakhand in an inconsequential match of Junior Girl’s National Football Championship match played at Trinity grounds, Benaulim on Friday.

Chhattisgarh that led 2-0, dominated the play in both sessions and could have swelled their margin of victory, had it not been for some brave goalkeeping by Uttarakhand keeper Khusbhu Sharma.

Attacking with gusto, Chhattisgarh went into the lead in the 5th minute when Nandini raced into the box and after dribbling two rival defenders, slamming the ball to the far corner of the nets to beat rival keeper Khushbu.

After displaying brilliant footwork in the next few minutes, Chhattisgarh scored their second goal when Nandini completed her brace with an angular header off a cross from the right flank.

The second session saw Uttarakhand coming up with some good moves, but once they reached the rival box, their moves fizzled out due to some way-ward shooting.

Chhattishgarh defence thereafter kept a hawk’s eye on the rival strikers who could do nothing impressive to stitch some good moves.

The match then wore on in a lackadaisical manner for the remaining period of play and it was in the 80th minute that Nandini completed her hat-trick with an angular effort to beat the rival keeper.

In another match held earlier in the day, Sikkim defeated Gujarat 4-2 also in a match that would result to no progress, as both these teams are out of the reckoning for the quarterfinals stage.

Karishma Rai, captain of Sikkim team, scored a hat-trick for the day, finding the mark in the 34th, 52nd and 69th minute. The other goal for the winners was scored by Muskan Subba in the 86th minute.

Gujarat pulled two goals back through medio Aayushi Patel.