Nalister plays hero in Wilred win

Navelim

A hat-trick by Nalister Silveira and a goal by Josley Gomes enabled Wilred Leisure SC to register a fluent 4-1 win against CDJ Ribandar and enter the quarterfinals of Jose Bento Furtado Memorial football tournament played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Tuesday.

Wilred Leisure SC’s striker Nalister Silveira who was in his best form found the mark in the 15th, 17th and 37th minute to complete his hat-trick of goals for the day, while Josley Gomes who scored the other goal for the winners hammered it in the 69th minute.

Ribandar pulled a goal back through Vishal Adkonkar in the 48th minute.

Wilred Leisure who proved to be too strong for the rivals mostly depended on their speedy striker Nalister Silviera to create some dashing forays which the rival defence found it difficult to contain. Ribandar’s defence looked fragile and cracked at the slightest of pressure.

They Ribandar did make some moves in the second session through Salu Santos, Haston Cardozo and Vishal Adkonkar but the Wilred Leisure keeper Johnson Bhagat anticipated the ball well to pluck it in time.

In the last few minutes of play, Vishal Adkonkar dispatched two powerful strikes which Johnson Bhagat under the Wilred Leisure bar managed to parry away to safety.

Five minutes before the final hooter, Vishal Adkonkar made another attempt to find the mark but he was foiled in the nick of time.