Naik: appointment of consultants should not become backdoor entry for RSS men

PANAJI: Welcoming the decision of the state government to appoint a consultant for every minister, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik, on Friday, said that appointment of consultants for Ministers should not become backdoor entry for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries.

“Appointment of consultants to aid ministers in their official work is a welcome step, but we warn that it should not become a backdoor entry for RSS functionaries,” said Naik while speaking to pressmen in Panaji.

The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday, had informed that the state cabinet has approved creation of one post of OSD – II and one post of advisor/consultant in the office of each of the ministers.

Demanding a separate National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench only for Goa, Naik said, “Circuit bench is welcome as temporary measure. But an independent NGT bench must be set up for Goa.” He criticised the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for recommending placing of the state under Delhi NGT to the Ministry of Environment & Forests (MoEF).

“Parrikar should apologise to the people of Goa for this mischief, I want to know whether the cabinet ministers were aware of it or did Parrikar kept them in dark while recommending to the MoEF to place the state under Delhi NGT ” he said. Naik demanded that Goans should get preference while farming contracts are awarded, and it will be one step towards tackling a proportion of unemployment in the state.

“Before handing over plots of land to outsiders, check if any Goans are interested in farming. You should ensure that tenancy land is not affected,” he said.

He also said that while implementing the Swadesh Darshan scheme to develop the coastal development plan, the government should consult gram sabhas and further demanded that the draft plans along with maps should be placed before the public for scrutiny.

“SEZ promoters were asking for land disproportionate to their need, and they were not guaranteeing jobs to Goans. Goa government should have pursued the matter in the courts to cancel the notification. It now appears that Goa government wants to have a settlement with these industrialists,” he said.

Condemning the assassination of Bangalore-based senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, he said, “The investigation will indicate which forces are involved in the murder.”