Naidu drums up support for anti-BJP front ahead of 2019

PTI

NEW DELHI

Aiming to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday met heads of several opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, and termed his party’s alliance with the Congress a “democratic compulsion” to protect the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, Gandhi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Naidu said the primary challenge before all the opposition forces was to work together and defend India’s institutions and democracy, but they parried queries on who would lead the anti-BJP alliance.

“Everything else is secondary. We will do what is our primary challenge. You are interested in candidates, we are interested in the nation,” Gandhi told reporters. However, Naidu added, “It is a reality you have to understand that the Congress is the main opposition party. All other parties are necessary. So, we will work on these things. Our main motive is save nation.”

This is for the first time Naidu met Gandhi since the TDP broke away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Gandhi and the TDP leader had shared the dais at the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in May.

The TDP leader also held meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav during the visit here, his second within a week. Naidu also met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the Delhi airport.

“Today we have to save this nation and democracy. That’s why I discussed with Rahulji also. In principle, we have agreed (to tie up). Some of you have

doubt about our past. It is a democratic compulsion now, we are joining together to protect this country,” Naidu said.

This is for the first time the southern party, which was floated by N T Rama Rao in the early 80s, primarily to defeat the Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, will work with the national party.

In the past, the TDP has been a part of the NDA-I as well as NDA-II dispensations till it exited in March this year.

The TDP chief met Gandhi in the presence of top party leaders Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot. After the meeting, Gandhi said forgetting the past, the Congress would work together with the TDP to defeat the BJP and defend the country, its institutions and democracy. “We are coming together, we are going to work together and all opposition forces are going to work together to defend India, our institutions and our democracy,” Gandhi told reporters.

The BJP hit back, saying the TDP is desperate, as cases of corruption are being investigated against the party leaders. “TDP govt in AP is mired in many scandals (IT, PD accounts, irrigation scam etc.) MPs are being probed for misappropriation, tax evasion. Reason why Chandrababu Naidu is running from pillar to post to forge a ‘corrupt alliance’ in Delhi (sic),” BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, using the hashtag ‘TDPisDesperate’.

Naidu also said that he would meet leaders of all parties that are against the BJP and try to forge a unity amongst them.