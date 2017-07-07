Nadal sails into fourth round

REUTERS

LONDON

Rafa Nadal kept up his bid for a third Wimbledon and French Open double, putting on an ominous show to beat Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) today on Centre Court and reach the last 16.

A rejuvenated Nadal, 31, won this year’s French Open, his 10th title there, without dropping a set and has kept up the pace at Wimbledon as he aims to covert that red-hot clay form to the grass to claim his first grasscourt slam title since 2010.

Khachanov came close to pushing him into a fourth set, reaching set point in the 12th game of the third set, but Nadal was too strong and accurate at the net and from the

baseline.

Spain’s ‘Mr Consistent’ Roberto Bautista Agut reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the seventh time in his last nine attempts with a shock victory over Japanese ninth seed Kei Nishikori today.The 29-year-old proved too solid for a listless Nishikori, winning 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3.

Seventh seed Marin Cilic swept into the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 win over American Steve Johnson on Friday to end an imperious opening week with a third consecutive straight sets victory.

New mother Victoria Azarenka reached the last 16 of Wimbledon today with a nerve-jangling 3-6 6-1 6-4 win over home favourite Heather Watson.

The Belarussian clinched a break in a 10-minute seventh game, but Watson hit straight back to level it 4-4 and set off a roar within the arena. But it was only a temporary reprieve, as Azarenka punched straight back before serving out.

“I really stepped up in the key moments,” she said.

Bopanna, Paes lose

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja were beaten by their opponents in their respective categories and bowed out of the Wimbledon here on Friday.In the men’s doubles category, the eighth seeded pair of Bopanna and his French partner Roger-Vasselin never looked in the contention as the British pair of Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski outplayed the Indo-French pair 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

In other match, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan were also beaten by Rajeev Ram of America and Raven Klaasen of South Africa in a hard fought battle. The game went to the tie breaker, in which the Ram and Klaasen proved superior against the Indian pair to clinch the issue 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (10-8).

Leander Paes lost his mixed doubles first round match. Paes and his partner Xu were beaten 7-5,3-6,2-6 by Martin and Olaru in three sets.