Nachinola VP proposes to renovate school building, beautify park

MAPUSA: Nachinola panchayat on Sunday proposed to undertake renovation of government primary school building and beautification of children’s park under 14th Finance Commission grants.

Following the directives from directorate of panchayats, an extraordinary gram sabha was called by the Nachinola panchayat.

The meeting was initially adjourned due to the want of quorum. It then began at 11 am.

During the meeting, the panchayat elected 26-member village development committee and also discussed various proposals that can be undertaken under the 14th Finance Commission grants.

One of the panch members Puja Mayekar raised concern over the condition of the government primary school building in the village, and said, “if we renovate the primary school building with proper facilities, the parents will not hesitate to enroll their children.”

She then placed a proposal of renovation of the school building under 14th Finance Commission grants.

It may be recalled that previously the panchayat had moved a proposal to take up the renovation work of government school building under MPLAD Scheme but due to the ownership issue, the proposal didn’t find favours with the authorities.

Similarly, another proposal for the beautification of children’s park which is located next to the panchayat building was moved.

One of the gram sabha members Antonio Nazareth raised concern over the incidents of smoking and drinking at the children’s park and demanded with the panchayat body to take action.

Responding to the concern, secretary Clifton Azavedo informed, “We have already taken cognizance of such incidents after we found broken beer bottles lying around, and now we have appointed a person, who keeps a watch during the evening hours.”

Another gram sabha member proposed to take up repair work of the toilet block at the panchayat building.