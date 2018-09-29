NABARD launches second phase of E-shakti project for SHGs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

NABARD launched the second phase of E-shakti project in the SLBC meeting held on September 25. As part of the programme, animators, viz. the implementing agencies of the project were given mobile phones to update data of self help groups (SHGs) on a monthly

basis.

Dharmendra Sharma, chief secretary, distributed the mobile phones. The E-shakti project is to digitize information on SHGs operating in the state. Speaking on the project, Kamakshi S Pai, general manager, NABARD, Goa, said that, access to the data is through the NABARD portal and open to bankers, government departments and other stakeholders.

“SHG members will also be able to view their financial position on the portal. They will also get messages on their mobile phones about their transactions. Bankers will get to see the financial status of the SHGs on the portal and proactively invite eligible groups for providing loans,” said Pai.

She said that, government departments can scan the member profile of SHG members to identify target groups for welfare programmes. Pai said that, the Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and Mineral Foundation of Goa are functioning as implementing agencies under the project.

Gulab Singh, deputy secretary, ministry of finance, department of financial services, S Rajagopal, regional director, RBI, Sanjay Kumar, general manager, SBI and NABARD officials Annie Alexander, KL Nayak were present in the event.