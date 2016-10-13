Myths and truths debunked

Deepika Rathod

Myth: Diet foods help one lose weight

Truth: Many people think that in order to follow a diet they have to buy products which promise to be low-fat or low-carb, just to ensure they are avoiding extra calories. Diet foods are often loaded with hidden dangers, like artificial sweeteners, coloring agents and preservatives. Most processed foods labelled low-fat or fat-free use other ingredients (like sugar and artificial flavours) to increase the flavour profile foods. The result is an unhealthy chemical product that may be lower in fat and/or calories, but made up of a bunch of ingredients that simply aren’t good for one’s health. When tempted to go for diet versions of your favourite treats, it’s better to go with a smaller portion of the real thing, for example: instead of opting for low-fat yogurt, choose homemade or organic curd.

Myth: Soreness after exercise is caused by lactic acid build-up in muscles

Truth: You’re sweating it out at the gym to gain muscle and suddenly encounter muscle soreness, how many of have faced this? A common belief is that lactic acid build-up in the muscle causes muscle soreness. This is based on the fact that during intense exercise sessions like weight training, muscles make energy for contraction anaerobically (without oxygen) and this leads to lactic acid production. This is in contrast to aerobic exercises like walking or jogging that produce energy using oxygen, with little lactic acid build-up that’s why you don’t get soreness when you do moderate exercise.

This belief that lactic acid causes muscle soreness has been shown to be false since any lactic acid that is produced during exercise is cleared in short duration after one finishes the exercise. Instead, soreness is actually caused by tears in one’s muscle, particularly when one begins a new exercise regimen. It turns out that strenuous exercise leads to microscopic tears in the muscle, which leads to inflammation and soreness. Essentially, as the body repairs microscopic tears, it also builds new, healthy, and strong muscle tissue. This is also why one is encouraged to increase resistance or heaviness after getting accustomed to one level. This way one gets stronger and builds more muscle. However this applies only to athletes, body builders or those who want to build muscle mass. People who want to lose weight or are suffering from any disease should opt for a moderate exercise regimen that will improve blood circulation and aid in weight loss.

Few more myths coming your way soon…

