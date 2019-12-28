Mystery shrouds death of 2 Andhra youth outside EDM venue at Vagator

Mapusa/Panaji: In a shocking incident, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh, who were in Goa to attend the electronic dance music (EDM) festival, which is underway at Vagator, collapsed and died outside the entry gate of the festival venue as they were standing in a queue.

Anjuna police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, said postmortem report will throw light on the cause of death. Sources, however, said that the possibility of substance overdose cannot be ruled out.

The deceased, who were friends, have been identified as Venkat (26) and Sai Prasad (31). Both had come down to Goa to attend the two-day EDM festival, presently underway at Vagator. They were staying in a hotel in Calangute.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm outside the entry gate of the EDM festival venue when around 200 participants had gathered and were standing in a queue to enter the venue as the festival was about to start.

Police said that suddenly one youth started trembling and collapsed following which his friend also started trembling and fell unconscious. Sources said that one of the two youth died on the spot. Police said that the duo was assisted by cops and shifted to the North Goa District Hospital at Peddem in Mapusa. Doctor present at the hospital declared Sai Prasad as brought in dead, while Venkat died on reaching the hospital.

Anjuna police conducted the panchanama and bodies of the deceased have been preserved in the morgue facility of the North Goa District Hospital.

Sources said that one of the deceased was foaming at his mouth after collapsing outside the venue. Anjuna police is further investigating into the case.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that the two youth have died due to suspected drug overdose.

“We want to warn the police and the medical officers at Goa Medical College not to succumb to the pressure of the high and mighty in the BJP and try to alter and manipulate the facts regarding the cause of death of the two tourists. Any attempt to do so will cost the concerned officers heavily,” he said.