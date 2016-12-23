Mystery of Star of Bethlehem

Nandkumar M Kamat

The Star of Bethlehem (SOB) is symbolised in the festive popular, ornamented skylamps shaped like stars, the Christmas Star (known in Goa as ‘Noketra’) which adorns all the Christian houses and many non-Christian houses in Goa. Since, most of the events in Bible have been proven to have taken place in locations which mention still exist there is no doubt about Jesus of Nazareth as a real historical figure although chronologically there are still disputes about his actual date of birth.

Astronomers are puzzled by the legend of Star of Bethlehem as described by Mathew in his gospel (2: 1-2, 9-10)- “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying “Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him”… and lo, the star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy”.

The wise men have been identified as residents of Babylon, in ancient Parthia about 800 kilometers or about 25 to 50 days distance by riding on camel. Their account shows their familiarity with ancient trade routes and the knowledge of proper directions to Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Jesus was born between 4 and 6 BC. After checking all available ancient astronomical records the astronomers ruled out that no meteor or planetary conjuction would be able to explain the “movement” of SOB as described in the Biblical accounts. A triple conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in Pisces constellation was seen in 7 BC but that date fell outside the period of birth of Jesus. Such triple conjunctions appear every 800 to 900 years.

The brightness of SOB had originally indicated that it could be ‘Nova’, an exploded, dead star. But ‘novae’ don’t exhibit movements like SOB. Finally, when the astronomer began to look for a plausible but not a perfect explanation they found that SOB could be a comet. A Christian clergyman Origen (AD 184–254) was the first person to suggest that SOB described in the gospel of Matthew was a comet. In fact this idea had caught fancy of the Italian painter Giotto di Bondone (1267–1337) who had seen the apparition of Halley’s Comet.

Giotto painted it to probably depict SOB in his famous painting – “Adoration of Magi”. Astronomers after inspecting the Chinese records had found two comets matching the period of birth of Jesus. The first had appeared in 5 BC in the constellation of Capricornus in March or April and was seen for 70 days and a second in 4 BC was recorded in April 24 in the constellation of Aquila. Chinese records described it as a ‘po’, comet meaning ‘tailless’. Now only the comet which appeared in 5 BC seems to be the target of both Biblical scholars and astronomers to match with SOB and also get an idea of actual birth date of Jesus which they calculated by taking in account 70 days when the comet was still shining.

Scholars fixed the period of the comet from March 9 to April 6, 5 BC and then showed that Jesus could have been born during spring of 5 BC and the magis from Babylon could have left much before his birth. They could have reached Bethlehem on June 15, 5 BC.

Pope Julius I in AD 349 had arbitrarily set the date of birth of Jesus as 25 December which explains the anomaly. Astronomers summed up the events during 7 BC to 33 AD the year of crucifixion of Jesus. In 7 BC a triple conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn had taken place. In 6 BC a triple conjunction of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn had taken place. A comet appeared in 5 BC when Jesus was born. In the same year the Magis of Babylon followed the comet when it was visible for 70 days and reached by June 15 to see Infant Jesus. The holy family had to flee to Egypt to escape wrath of King Herod in 5 BC. In 4 BC King Herod died and holy family returned.

In this whole story the SOB appears as a mysterious astronomical phenomenon stressing the importance of Babylonian astronomy and the ancient trade routes. Modern science doesn’t believe in legends and prophecies and demands hard empirical evidence. So far astronomers and Biblical scholars have not gone beyond the explanation of a comet in 5 BC to provide a clue to this strange phenomenon of a “moving” SOB. But astronomers who know the motion of comets are prepared to consider the legend as recorded faithfully by Mathew and which has been transmitted to generations after generations.

The legend has finally led to the beauty of celebration of Christmas because every Christian household could display the mysterious Star of Bethlehem and relive the spirit of nativity and remember the travel of the three magi.