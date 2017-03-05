My role is to oversee the development of football in India, says Savio

MINOO FERNANDES | NT

Sports Reporter

BENAULIM

Savio Medeira has recently taken over as Technical Director of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and is still to get a grip of his role in hand. As a player he controlled the midfield for Salgaocar and when interim in charge of the national team helped India win the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in 2011. From then on, he has been associated with the AIFF in various roles.

“My role is to look after the development and growth of the coaching set up in India, look at grass root development and oversee the improvement of women football in the country,” Savio told The Navhind Times on the sidelines of the training session that was going on for the India Under-17 World Cup probables.

Savio Medeira has taken over the role left behind by Australian Scot O’Donnel who had resigned last year. The slot was not filled till now.

O’Donell has worked with the AIFF for five years but he was the technical director for only a year.

“I have to monitor the functioning of all departments mentioned. It is not just to see that work is going on but to monitor how work is progressing. An evaluation system is being introduced,” stressed Savio.

“Results are judged by the talent that is being produced. The judgement commonly and rightly used is by checking the country’s FIFA ranking. The higher we climb up the ladder; the better is the work being carried out. His is the first parameter to be fulfilled,” stated Savio.

“I have been given a year’s contract that can be extended if I prove that my work shows results. I am working with a team and to succeed all of us have to work together,” stated Savio. “It is one vision, one mission,” he added.

“I am here to look after the interest of football in India and not Goa specifically. I do not wish to elaborate further,” stated Savio when asked how much Goa will stand to gain with his appointment as Technical Director.

“I will draw up some plans on how to develop football at some point of time. It is too early to talk on those plans now as they are being formulated. But, whatever is done will be done keeping the development of football,” said Savio.

“I am happy that a Goan has been given the role of technical Director of the country. It feels nice that recognition has been given to a Goan. But the true worth will be at the end when the results come out. How, I have done will solely depend on what comes out of the system. The more the players, the better will be the result,” promised Savio.