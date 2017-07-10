My pet projects are being ignored, rues Parsekar

NT NETWORK

Stating that the Manohar Parrikar government should put the four projects namely international airport at Mopa, Electronic City at Tuem, IT Park at Chimbel and the ventures given in-principle approval by the Investment Promotion Board on a fast track, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that most of these projects, which were his brainchild are being ignored by the government, and hence would not only send wrong signals to outside investors, but also seriously hamper the developmental process of the state.

“When I was the chief minister, I had taken up these projects on priority basis and would hold weekly meetings to follow up these projects, to find out the progress made by them,” Parsekar added, noting that it would not be right on his part to hold the government responsible for such a grave error, as the government represents his own party.

“However, I would certainly get the things done in support of these projects,” he maintained, pointing out, “And no one should think that I am not watching the ongoing developments in the state.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Parsekar stated that his defeat at the 2017 state assembly election came in a humiliating manner because his own workers backstabbed him.

“I now want to regain my lost honour and would be contented only after winning from the same constituency,” he observed, mentioning that he would continue to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational structure in his Mandrem constituency, which is so important for his victory.

“I would however never hamper the activities of the current MLA of Mandrem and allow him to work uninterruptedly for the development of the constituency,” the former chief minister said.

When asked if he was recently offered the post of the state BJP president, in case the current occupant of this post Vinay Tendulkar moves to Delhi as the Rajya Sabha member, Parsekar said that he is not interested in any position, except achieving victory in the Mandrem constituency, as its legislator.

“I would even refuse the offer if the party leadership wants to appoint me as Governor of any state,” he maintained, informing, “In fact, my name had been considered as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in the state, but I was apathetic to it.”

Parsekar also said that he is presently spending his time in quality work. “I have three educational institutions in Pernem taluka, in which nearly 1,800 students are studying, while 1,700 families directly or indirectly dependent on it,” he added, admitting that during his tenure as the chief minister, he could not give enough time to these institutions, but was now actively involved in their further development and growth.