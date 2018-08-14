MV inspector suspended for shortchanging driver at Polem

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A motor vehicle inspector Narayan Phadte attached to the Polem check-post was suspended on Monday on charges of corruption.

He was suspended after a local media channel caught him on camera shortchanging the driver of an interstate vehicle passing through the Polem check-post in the wee hours of Saturday.

Taking cognisance of the sting operation, the transport department placed Phadte under suspension on Monday, and submitted a detailed confidential enquiry report for further necessary action against the officer.

The local news channel brought to light that a driver who had handed over Rs 4,000 was given back the balance amount of only Rs 1,000: actually the RTO inspector was supposed to give back Rs 1650 after deducting the tax of Rs 2350.

When confronted with the piece of evidence, the officer admitted that he had been taking extra money from the drivers of the vehicles entering Goa through the Polem check-post.