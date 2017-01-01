Mutual funds for the ‘aam’ investors

By Tensing Rodrigues*

I agree my parting comment for the last year was rather brisk or even brusque, if you may like to call it so. The best option for the ‘aam’ investors, I said, is to opt for mutual funds (MF) for wealth creation needs in 2017.

Let me make up for it. By now I suppose, most of us have at least heard about MFs if not actually invested in them. Sometimes we might have even invested in them without actually knowing what they are, upon the advice of our trusted advisors. No problem. But if we are to make them the principal engine of our wealth creation we definitely need to know them a little better. Actually I do not like that term ‘wealth creation’ as it conjures up a rather avaricious image. I feel the term ‘personal financial security’ expresses better what most us have in mind. For the simple reason that, most of us invest to achieve certain personal financial goals rather than to launch on an endless money making spree.

Let’s now get back to the MFs. Basically these are schemes where investments from a number of people are pooled together creating a corpus which is then invested in some securities. The first important thing to know about MFs is that they are not schemes launched by some fly-by-night operators though the ‘pooling’ feature may give that impression.

MFs are very strictly regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is for MFs what the RBI is for commercial banks. So just as we place trust in banks because of the close supervision of RBI we can trust MFs on account of supervision by SEBI. Of course, that does not mean that nothing can go wrong with MFs; chances of wrong doing are always there.

Having said that we need to be clear about what safe means in the context of the MFs because it is not the same as, what it means in the context of the banks. In case of a bank repayment of the deposit and the payment of interest on it is a contractual obligation. There is no such contractual obligation in the case of a MF. The MF accepts your investment and invests in securities, and gives you back what it gets from this investment. MF is only a pass through vehicle. Your gain or loss depends upon what the MF’s investment returns.

Therefore all investment in MFs carries this risk which precisely makes it possible for you to earn a higher return from the MFs. If there was no risk you would not earn from MFs what you earn from bank deposits. The basic fact of all investment is that return is the reward for risk just as in the other spheres of life. Higher the return higher is the risk accompanying it.

How much risk are we talking about? But before that what do we mean by risk? Risk simply means not getting the return that we expect to get from an investment. For instance, let us suppose that when we invested in a MF scheme, we expected 12 per cent. That is we expected our Rs 10,000 investment to become Rs 11,200 in a year. The risk is that it becomes only Rs 10,600 or remains at Rs 10,000 only. Or worse still becomes Rs 7,800 or Rs 6,400. That is risk. The investment growing to Rs 12,600 is not risk.

How much risk? Let us look at the history. How much have MFs returned over the last five or ten years? Well history is no guarantee; it is only a guide. To choose between the frying pan and the fire. I mean it, quite literally. Because I know people who scared of the risk in MFs have invested in far riskier investment options.

Common sense requires us to choose the lesser of the two. We do not know what the return will be in the future. But then we do not know anything about the future. Nevertheless into the future is only where we can go.

Let us look at the returns given by the top ten large cap funds over the last five and ten years. The top ten large cap funds have given an average annual return of about 11 per cent over the last ten years and 14 per cent over the last five years. That is nothing spectacular but definitely better than the seven per cent paid by the banks. You may ask, why speak only about the ten year and five year returns? What about the return over the last three months? Well, over the last three months these funds have lost about nine per cent, viz Rs 10,000 have been reduced to Rs 8,100.

So would I still suggest MFs? Yes. MF is not an option for a 3-month investment horizon. In that case the bank deposit is the only option. MFs are ideally for five years and more. Would you start a business for just 3-months? You will definitely not be making profits by then; your profits will begin coming in only as your business settles down.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com