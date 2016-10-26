Mutual fund industry in Goa reviving after mining adverse impact

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Mining closure in 2012 had unfavorable impact on Goa’s mutual fund industry. It shrunk investments in mutual funds at a time when the industry in rest of India grew rapidly. Presently however with overall economy reviving mutual funds in Goa are looking up again with a current size estimated at over Rs 9,000 crore.

Commenting on the status of the local mutual fund industry, Peshotan Dastoor, national sales director, Franklin Templeton Investments- India, said that potential for mutual fund schemes is good on the back of new investors coming into the fray. “Rising income levels will make locals start looking towards professional fund managers to take care of investments,” said Dastoor. According to the Association of Mutual Fund Industry in India the state occupies 11th place in India in the mutual fund industry.

Dastoor was speaking to the media prior to opening of Franklin Templeton’s first branch office in Panaji. The branch office is the 39th in India as the asset management company in 2016 is in an expansion phase. The branch office will service customers as well address the needs of distributors, said Dastoor.

He said that declining interest rates are nudging people to invest in mutual funds. They are seeking opportunity in actively managed financial products that have the potential to beat inflation. Mutual funds offer both variety and convenience besides various other advantages. “Even though they do not offer assured returns, they have the potential to comfortably beat inflation over the long run,” he pointed out.

US based Franklin Templeton Investments is present in 35 countries. It has over US $ 730 billion assets under management across the globe. In India Franklin Templeton is the seventh largest player in the mutual fund industry offering 34 different products to investors.

In Goa Franklin Templeton has Rs 300 crore assets under management that translates into a market share of three per cent. The target is to touch a market share of 10 per cent, said Dastoor. In Goa the company has presence for the past decade but initial presence was in a business centre followed by having representatives, said Dastoor.