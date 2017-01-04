Musical fusion at Assagao Mehfil

NT BUZZ

The first Assagao Mehfil of the year will be held on January 6 at 7 p.m. at Hotel Astrio, Assagao. Four of the top musical talents gracing stages in Goa today are joining forces at the Assagao Mehfil to weave a magical evening of Hindustani Classical and fusion music.

On sitar, they have Manab Das, Goa’s sitar star and head of the Goa College of Music sitar faculty. Manab Das hails from the Maihar Gharana which has produced myriad other amazing musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Annapurna Devi. He seamlessly moves between traditional classical music and fusion music which defines “East meets West” in today’s global musical context.

On violin, they have Sharat Chandra Srivastava. He hails from a long line of musicians and his late grandfather, Pt Joi Srivastava, was one of North India’s greatest violinists. Sharat is not only an accomplished musician who has played all over the world, from Canada to Singapore to New Zealand, but he is a prolific composer.

On guitar, they have Derek Julien, India’s grand maestro who recently realised he’s been playing professionally for 50 years. Derek was a fixture on the live music scene in Mumbai during the exciting 1970s and in ’71 joined the legendary progressive rock band, Waterfront; considered one of the best rock bands to ever come out of India. He and some friends established the first digital recording studio in Pune in 1996. In other words, Derek Julien is true rock royalty in India.

On tabla, they have Mayank Bedekar who is a top tabla player in Goa and is a highly sought-after teacher and accompanist. He has been training in tabla since the age of three and is currently learning under the Guru-Shishya Parampara (tradition) from great tabla exponent ‘Taal-Yogi’ Pt Suresh Talwalkar in Pune. Mayank is an extremely versatile percussionist and has extensive experience playing with fusion artists around the world. He teaches tabla to students from all over the world at the Kalangan Center for Performing Arts in Margao. Mughlai Rasoi will also be there with their mouthwatering savory and sweet dishes! So come hungry!

(The event will be held on January 6 at 7 p.m. at Hotel Astoria, Assagao. For details call 9545718824 or email on assagaomehfil@gmail.com. Entry fee Rs 500 for adults and Rs 200 for children.)