‘Music is my wealth’

The legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will collaborate with the UK-based Orchestra Sinfonia Verdi conducted by the internationally acclaimed David Murphy to perform at the ‘Roots of Fire Concert’ at Kala Academy, today, on January 19. NT BUZZ speaks to Ustad Khan to understand his school of music, collaboration with western musicians, ragas and how music can be used as a tool to bring in peace and harmony

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is considered as one of the most renowned musicians in the field of Indian classical music of today’s times. Recipient of Padma Vibhushan Award, he has made the sarod instrument a household name and now his legacy is being taken forward by his sons—Aman and Ayan.

Ustad Khan is a musician by heart and soul. He feels music in every sphere of his life and that could be one of the reasons that he is among the few Indian classical musicians who loves to collaborate with western classical musicians without any hesitation. On the contrary he believes that they are more disciplined and welcoming with their music.

He is now collaborating with UK based conductor David Murphy for the concert ‘Roots of Fire’ which will be held today, January 19 at Kala Academy, Panaji. While speaking about Murphy he says: “He is a musician who is committed to Indian classical music. I am happy to have Murphy in my life as he understands my mind.” Khan was also invited to compose a concerto for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. He composed the 45-minute-long composition named ‘Samagam’, the confluence, sang it and sent them the recording, which was transcribed in Western Staff notation by David Murphy, who also conducted ‘Samagam’ during its premiere in Orkney Islands, Scotland.

While drawing parallels between Indian classical and western classical, he opines: “It is quite common in India that people fight between two gharanas and criticise each other. Every Indian classical musician is not capable of collaboration as they are full of themselves; they think they are best and look down upon other systems of music. My father, (Hafiz Ali Khan), who was my guru, often said ‘beta try to become a complete musician’ and for long time I could not understand about how to be a complete musician. Gradually I realised that when we see good points in every system of music that will help you to be a complete musician. It is a difficult process as one needs to spend time on research on other forms of music and musicians. Many a times people comment that European musicians can’t improvise their music as they write and read music while playing. But, I can’t do that. I was fascinated when I listened to the symphony orchestra abroad. I was amazed on how collectively 150 musicians come together and produced beautiful music. I am sure if 150 Indian musicians come together they will start hitting each other (laughs). Also they give lot of respect to the conductor. I am enjoying this collaboration. For me it is a musical flirtation,” says Khan who started performing at music festivals right from the age of 12.

Ustad Khan is one of the few musicians who have composed many ragas—Swar Sameer, Subhalaxmi, Haafiz Kauns, etc. However, there’s another school of thought which disagrees with this as they believe that one cannot create ragas. On this point, he says: “There are radicals in music world also, who are narrow minded and who have not been blessed by a new melody in life. Many musicians have created new ragas. I have created few ragas like rage Subhalaxmi which is my way of saying thanks to my wife for giving me Ayan and Aman and for giving musicians to the world. It was composed and performed for the first time for a concert in Chennai in front of 2500 people.” He has also named a raga, Atal Ranjani, after the former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Speaking further about ragas he explains that some ragas are created using mathematics and others by aesthetics. “My father told me that within seven notes 5040 permutation and combinations are possible. I couldn’t believe that but now computers have also confirmed that. Certain ragas were created by human beings like Tansen who created raga Darbari, Megh Malhar, etc. For me ragas, which has human touch are more appealing,” says Ustad who is a descendant of Tansen and belongs to the Senia Bangash gharana in Gwalior.

Ustad also likes to experiment with ragas and does not follow the notion that morning or evening ragas should be sung at that time of the day only. “Recently in Mumbai I performed raga Malkaush which is usually performed at night. I do what I think is right. One needs to break barriers to grow. If we get scared then who will tell the truth of life,” says Khan whose forefathers had invented the sarod.

Khan also shared about the museum he has started, Sarod Ghar which is situated at Gwalior. “The inspiration for it came from Beethovan’s house in Germany which has his piano, bed and slippers, etc. I was thinking whether we have such places? I could only think of a politician’s house turning into a memorial. So, I started this museum with the help from the government. It has my forefather’s, my childhood musical instruments and many other musicians have donated their forefather’s instruments, photographs, etc. When APJ Kalam was president, he visited this museum. He had gone to Gwalior for a convocation ceremony and was supposed to visit the Sarod Ghar at 5 p.m. after the convocation. But the event got delayed. He visited the museum at 10 p.m. and I was not there to receive him, still he went there so late. When he met me afterwards, he told me that he could feel and hear music in that house. We need such prime ministers and presidents in our country who have feeling for art and artists,” says Khan.

When asked about the role of youth and Indian classical music, he states: “Music should not be forced on anybody as it grows on you. If you want to earn quick money in music, than go to films. I have not made a conscious effort to teach sarod to both my children. I just tried to introduce them to music and make them interested in it. It was their natural inclination towards sarod. For me music is my wealth and I wanted to share it with them. I would not have forced them into. Media cannot create Indian classical musicians; you cannot promote Indian classical music as it’s not a product. It grows on you… like it or dislike it.”

Khan is a believer in music and confirms that it does have power to bring in peace and harmony in the world. He also shared his discomfort with the rising intolerance in the world and people killing each other in the name of religion.

“I hope the younger generation enjoys the peace and harmony. Thank god I live in a world of music as language creates barriers. My father often said that we have a common god and race. We need more people in the world to convey this message. Education should have done that, but it has failed us. Music makes you compassionate and kind as ‘swar hi ishwar hai’(Melody is a form of the divine).”

(The concert will be held do today on January 19 at 7 p.m. at Kala Academy, Panaji. Free entry passes are available at the venue.)