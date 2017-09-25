Murthy ready to mentor Goa start-ups

NT NETWORK

In a boost to promote Goa as a destination for start-ups, the state government on Monday received a positive response to its pitch from none other than Narayan Murthy, founder and chairman emeritus of Infosys Limited.

Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Limited officials, who met up with Murthy said that the Infosys founder “responded positively to a proposal to partner with the Goa government in mentoring start-ups.”

Officials are on a visit to Bengaluru and Hyderabad to meet top IT companies to partner with EDC in the proposed incubation centre.

“We met up with heads of several IT companies to garner support for our incubation centre and the meeting with Murthy was favourable,” said Sidharth Kuncalienkar, chairman of EDC. He said that the team will also be travelling to Hyderabad and meeting with the Telangana Chief

Minister along with IT companies.

The EDC is trying to accelerate the entry of knowledge-based industry in the state and has planned an incubation centre for IT start-ups in the state. Kuncalienkar said that several top IT companies support incubation centres and we are looking at similar partner for our centre.

The EDC incubation centre will have space for 40-45 start-ups and could also be financially supported by way of funding from the CMRY scheme and other government schemes.

The EDC team comprises of Kuncalienkar with Santosh Kenkre, vice chairman, Sandip Bhandare, director, Surendra Vernekar, managing director and Ryan Carvalho.