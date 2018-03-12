Murder case: bail plea of accused rejected

MARGAO: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, South Goa, has rejected the bail application of Faiyaz Khatib (36), a resident of Aquem-Baixo, in the case of murder of Abdul Kader. Faiyaz is presently in judicial custody.

According to the police, a binge had resulted in the murder of 40-year old Abdul Kader, a resident of Ravanfond, Margao on September 26, 2017. The assailant, Faiyaz Khatib, (36), a resident of Aquem Baixo, had shot Kader point blank using a country-made firearm. He was arrested later.

Kader was working as a stone dresser at construction sites, while Khatib was a two-wheeler mechanic.

According to the police as Kader and Khatib were drinking in a village pub, a casual discussion between the two veered towards some passionate topic. Khatib then flashed his firearm which he had concealed in his trouser pocket, and pointing at Kader, threatened to kill him.

“Even as Khatib was trying to threaten Kader, a bullet was fired at Kader, killing him instantly,” the police had said.