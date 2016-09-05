Municipalities, CCP asked to recover sopo dues

NT NETWORK

Director of municipal administration Elvis Gomes on Monday said chief officers of the municipalities and the CCP commissioner have been directed to make all attempts to recover the dues form the sopo contractors.

“They will get the letters in another few days as there are holidays now,’’ Gomes said adding the CCP and the Margao municipal council appear to be not serious in dealing with these contractors.

“If we (the government) let go the revenue, which is collected through these contractors from vendors, then I feel chief officers are not serious. I have issued these directions to get in the revenue,’’ he added.

Gomes said that this situation at the CCP has led to the loss of revenue.

He, however, said that there was no problem with the Mormugao municipal council as far as such revenue collection was concerned.

Recently, the media reports highlighted on how the Margao municipality let off the sopo collectors although they had signed an agreement with the civic body to pay the amount after collecting the same from vendors.

The Margao municipal council has to recover the dues running into Rs 25 lakh from four former sopo contractors.

The civic body had even released the cheque kept as security deposits without getting the revenue.

The concerned citizens have alleged that the situation has arisen as some of the officers have been in good book of the sopo contractors.

The directorate of municipal administration had even suspended the then accounts officer of the MMC.

