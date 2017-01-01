Mumbai reduce Tamil Nadu to 261-6; Gujarat strong against Jharkhand

RAJKOT: Defending champions Mumbai reduced Tamil Nadu to 261 for six in their first innings on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Mumbai got wickets at crucial moments as opening batsman Abhinav Mukund (38), Kaushik Gandhi (50) and Baba Indrajit (64) were not able to convert their innings into a big one.

Vijay Shankar (41 not out) and Aswin Crist (9 not out) were playing at the end of the first day, which Tamil Nadu failed to make their own.

Medium pacers Shardul Thakur (2-64), Abhishek Nayar (2-56) and Balwinder Sandhu (1-46) made deep impact for Mumbai, while left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil also bagged a wicket towards the end.

Tamil Nadu got off to a decent start, losing their first wicket on 46 when opening batsman Ganga Sridhar Raju departed for 19 offered a catch to Aditya Tare off a Nayar delivery.

His fellow opening partner, left-hander Mukund (38) joined him in the pavillion soon, edging behind to Tare off Sandhu.

At 68-2, Kaushik (50) and Indrajit (64) joined hands and put them at a good position with a 110-run stand for the third wicket.

While Kaushik registered his third fifty, Indrajit recorded his 10th fifty in first-class cricket.

Mumbai hit back with three quick wickets within a space 24 runs between 63rd and 69th over. Indrajit was the first to go, getting caught by Tare off Thakur. Kaushik too failed to keep his concentration going as he was caught by Praful Waghela off a delivery from Nayar.

Dinesh Karthik (16) too perished as Thakur got a LBW decision as Tamil Nadu reeled at 202-5.

Gohil too came into the act, taking out Baba Aparajit (9) as Tamil Nadu reached 231-6.

Afterwards, Shankar and Crist ensured that they don’t lose any more wickets till the end of day. Shankar was not out on 41, featuring eight fours, while Crist was on 9 when the umpires called it a day.

Gujarat reach 283-3 against Jharkhand

Opener Priyank Kirit Panchal cracked an unbeaten 144 to propel Gujarat to 283 for three in their first innings against Jharkhand on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal Nagpur on Sunday.

Gujarat batted around the 26-year-old, who registered his 11th century in First-Class cricket and fifth of this Ranji season.

It was a matter of continuing his brilliant form Panchal has shown in this Ranji Trophy campaign. Prior to this match, he had amassed 1,120 runs and Sunday’s fluent knock stemmed from a player who batted with high confidence. His well-paced unbeaten knock studded with 21 fours at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Ground.

Right-hander Panchal shared three crucial partnerships — with Samit Gohel (18), Bhargav Merai (39) and captain Parthiv Patel (62).

The opening partnership between Gohel lasted for 62 runs — a strong foundation. Gohel, who in the quarterfinal recorded a mighty 359 not out, fell to left-arm pacer Vikash Singh.

Panchal then joined hands with Merai and the duo managed to stitch a 65-run stand which gave Gujarat a strong position. Merai was caught by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan off a delivery from Vikash.

Panchal was then joined by India Test wicket-keeper Parthiv, who kept the positivity going, keeping the pressure on Jharkhand bowlers with regular fours. The left-right combination forged a 139-run stand for the third wicket to put their side on the top.

Left-hander Parthiv recorded his 55th fifty in First-Class cricket as he and Panchal kept the maiden semi-finalists at bay.

Right-arm medium pacer Kaushal Singh brought an end to the partnership when he got a LBW decision against Parthiv, who hit six fours and a six. With the team’s score at 266-3, Manpreet Juneja (12 not out) came to the middle and remained unbeaten alongside Panchal to take Gujarat to 283-3 at the end of the first

day.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 261/6 (Baba Indrajith 64, Kaushik Gandhi 50; Abhishek Nayar 2/56, Shardul Thakur 2/64) vs Mumbai

Gujarat 283/3 (144 not out, Parthiv Patel 62; Vikash Patel 2/48) vs Jharkhand