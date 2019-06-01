Mumbai expert suggests debris plan to Goa govt

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a high-powered coordination committee meeting on the pressing issue of Sonsoddo fire wherein the South Goa Collector has been appointed as in-charge of the fire dousing operation at the Sonsoddo site.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Chief of Mumbai Fire Services and director of Fire Services, Maharashtra, Dr Prabhat Rahangdale, chairperson of Margao municipal council (MMC) Babita Angle Prabhudesai, South Goa Collector Ajit Roy and officials of concerned departments.

After deliberations and with inputs from expert Dr Rahangdale, the Chief Minister directed a coordinated effort by Fire and Emergency Services, PWD, MMC and Health Services to control the fire and also establish a control centre on site with South Goa Collector as in-charge of the operations.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sawant said that the expert has suggested covering the Sonsoddo dump site with debris and also spraying water so as to douse the fire that has engulfed the garbage.

“The work has already begun at the site for dousing the fire and in the next three days the operation will be over,” he said, adding that final decision regarding a permanent solution to the Sonsoddo garbage issue will be taken up in the high-powered coordination committee meeting to be held on June 4.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said that as per the suggestion of the expert from Mumbai Dr Rahangdale, the government has decided to cover the dump with debris and also spray water. He said that the entire operation will be headed by District Collector, adding that the incident was not desirable but avoidable. “We are also willing to take help of the Navy, if required, in the fire dousing operation,” he added.

Kamat said that the incident at Sonsoddo is a disaster, which needs to be handled as per the disaster management policy. “The people from Curtorim are suffering due to this and people from neighbouring villages have started sending their children to relatives’ places, as pollution is on the rise in the area,” he said.

Reginaldo said that the people from Raia and Curtorim are fearing pollution and the foul smell emanating from the garbage dump. He said the people who are suffering have decided not to allow Margao garbage to be dumped at the Sonsoddo site till the issue is resolved.