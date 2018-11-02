Mumbai-based agency selected to organise IFFI

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Ferriswheel, a Mumbai-based Event Management Agency has been selected by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) for organising the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20.

At Rs 4.77 crore, Ferriswheel was the lowest bidder amongst the three firms, which had submitted their bids in response to a related tender floated by the ESG.

Chief executive officer of the ESG Ameya Abhyankar said that the particular EMA was the lowest financial bidder and highest technical bidder during presentations by the bidders.

“We have now sent the name of this agency to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

for approval,” he added, pointing out that last year, an event management agency was hired for Rs 6 crore for IFFI 2017.

Several large events such as the Commonwealth Games at Delhi in 2010, the First South Asian Winter Games at Dehradun, Auli in 2011 and the Kerala Handover Ceremony at the National Games Ranchi 2011 were handled by the Ferriswheel Event Management Agency, in the past.

The selected agency will be in charge of the opening and closing ceremony of IFFI 2018, to be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2018 will include ‘Talent Hub’, a ‘short film incubation initiative’ for makers of short films. The desiring film-makers, under the particular initiative, can pitch their short films, of 30 minutes or less, on the “most unconventional ideas, which are individualistic and hold clarity of vision in their treatment”.

From the short film scripts submitted by director-scriptwriters across the country, ten will be selected for ‘grooming’. During the grooming process of the film-makers, they will receive guidance from ‘mentors’ including director, screenplay writer and cinematographer.

Three of the final ten film-makers will get a chance to convert their scripts into films, funded by the directorate of film festivals, and will get an opportunity to screen their films at the 50th edition of the IFFI, to be held next year.