Mum is the word for this restaurant

Team B&C/NT

Goan cuisine restaurant Mum’s Kitchen, Campal, is celebrating ‘World Breastfeeding Week,’ August 1-7, with enthusiasm. Taking the initiative to spread awareness the restaurant organised fun activities together with knowledge talks on the importance of breast feeding.

Mum’s Kitchen is an ISO certified restaurant and is affiliated with WABA (World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action). Speaking on the significance of mother’s milk for a child, Rony Martins, director, said, “When it comes to giving back to the society we are the first stand-alone restaurant in the whole of India to open an exclusive breastfeeding lounge. The main goal of this initiative is to get mothers out of their homes and have a safe place for them and their babies because mothers feel embarrassed to breastfeed in public. The problem persists because of the lack of exclusive nursing spaces in public for mothers, so we have taken the initiative to address this social cause.”

According to Martins, many mothers face a problem breastfeeding in public firstly because of the mind sets of people all around and secondly the safety aspect while nursing in the open. “There will be countless people staring. There is no sense of freedom and safety for a mother to breastfeed the child when needed,” feels Martins.

To mark the week Martins launched a breastfeeding song ‘mothersucker’ with Zuleika Antao as the brand ambassador. The talk on breast feeding was by gynecologist By Dr Sofia Rodrigues and lactation counsellor Dr Sonia. Dr Rodrigues spoke on educating young girls as they are the future mothers. Luana Mascarenhas spoke about the necessity of breast milk for the babies till the age of two and also about the right nutrition for the lactating mother.