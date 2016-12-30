Mulayam reinstates Akhilesh, Ramgopal

LUCKNOW: Faced with an imminent split which could have drastically reduced his clout, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, just a day after they were sacked for ‘indiscipline’.

With the writing on the wall loud and clear after Akhilesh Yadav mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs in his support, Mulayam Singh Yadav asked his younger sibling and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav to announce revocation of the expulsion of the two.

“On the SP supremo’s directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP is being revoked with immediate effect,” the Shivpal Yadav, who has a running feud with the Chief Minister, tweeted after hectic confabulations.

“I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ramgopal are terminated with immediate effect,” Shivpal Yadav said.

“All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form an SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections,” he said.

“All matters have been resolved and we will fight the upcoming polls together. We will all sit together with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved,” he said.

With the change of scenario, the emergency national convention of the SP, called by Ramgopal Yadav here on Sunday is likely to become a show of solidarity.

Party insiders said a new list of candidates, bearing the stamp of Akhilesh Yadav and his father, might be prepared to present a show of unity in the party which has become synonymous with factional feuds every now and then.

On a day of fast-paced developments, Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the day convened a meeting of SP legislators where over 200 of the 229 party MLAs turned up expressing their loyalty with the Chief Minister, a day after he was expelled from the party for indulging in ‘indiscipline’, pushing the ruling party to the brink of a vertical split.

Some SP MLCs and senior party functionaries loyal to Akhilesh Yadav also attended the meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg.

Senior SP leader and UP cabinet minister Azam Khan then arrived at the CM’s residence and after a brief stay they drove to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s bungalow a stone’s throw away.

High drama was witnessed outside the Chief Minister’s residence where young supporters of Akhilesh Yadav assembled in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav.

Akhilesh supporters tried to break the cordon outside the CM’s residence and clashed with the police.

Some of his loyalists also exchanged blows with supporters of Shivpal Yadav outside the party headquarters in the high-security VIP enclave which looked like a battle zone with heavy police deployment.

As the embattled Samajwadi Party faced its worst ever crisis, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav sought to bring the warring groups together by speaking to Mulayam Singh Yadav to broker peace.

Lalu Prasad Yadav telephoned Mulayam Singh Yadav, who happens to be his relative too, to ensure that the feuding leaders buried the hatchet.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had on Friday expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav from the SP for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet on Sunday, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a split just ahead of the assembly elections likely to be announced soon.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had said he took action against Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard work.

Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, who many including Akhilesh Yadav, blame for creating bad blood within the ruling Yadav clan, termed the crisis in the party as “unfortunate” and asked its members to support Mulayam Singh Yadav in the family feud.

“I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji (Mulayam). Whatever is happening is very unfortunate,” Singh, who recently made a comeback to the party after a long exile, said.

However, as the squabbling first family of the Samajwadi Party appeared to have made peace, Singh quickly changed the tune saying,” Mulayam Singhji has done the right thing. He has given a message through his decision that he will not let either the Samajwadi Party or his family break till he is alive. Those people who wanted the party and the family to break, their conspiracy has failed.”

Azam Khan, a bitter critic of Amar Singh and SP’s Muslim face, expressed his happiness over the patch up between the feuding SP brass.

“We have been successful in resolving our issues. I don’t know how long this peace will last but action against the CM has been withdrawn. I am happy that the CM met SP president and there was no bitterness in the talks between the two. It was just like a miffed father talking to his son,” he said.