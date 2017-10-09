Mudra fund for 7,319 entrepreneurs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday informed that an amount of Rs 81.69 crore has been approved to a total of 7,319 beneficiaries from Goa under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, till date. “This scheme aims to provide financial security to small entrepreneurs and businessmen,” he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana under the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Bank has been introduced by the government of India for development and refinancing activities relating to micro units.

Earlier, Naik inaugurated a day-long Mudra Promotion Campaign organised by the State Level Bankers Committee, Goa, at the INOX Courtyard in the city.

The state Finance Secretary Daulat Hawaldar, and the District Collector (North Goa) Nila Mohanan were also present.

Loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10,000,00 are disbursed to the budding entrepreneurs under the Mudra Yojana.

Speaking further, Naik said that the central government has taken various steps to generate employment opportunities for the people in the country. “Mudra Yojana and Start-up India are the two schemes implemented for the purpose,” he added.

“The government intends to promote digital payment method for encouraging the consumers and merchants by facilitating this payment mode,” Naik maintained, pointing out, “The department of financial services of the central government has decided to organise Mudra promotion camps across the country.” He also appealed to the people and society at large to come forward to avail the benefits of this scheme, which in turn would generate sufficient income to live a better life.

V R Khusro, the general manager, NABARD, and S T Kannan, and the general manager and officer in-charge of the Reserve Bank of India, Goa also attended the event.