MSWTP fire: MMC CO files complaint

Following directions from Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC)’s chairperson Kritesh Gaonkar, chief officer (CO) Agnelo Fernandes, on Tuesday, filed a police complaint against some unknown persons for setting up the dry waste at Mormugao Solid Waste Treatment Plant (MSWTP), Headland-Sada on fire.

Speaking to this daily, Gaonkar said, “The fire incident needs to be thoroughly investigated, as some anti-social elements are involved in it”.

“A police complaint has been lodged by the chief officer Fernandes against some unknown persons for their involvement in setting up the fire,” he said.

He maintained that the ruling group is strong enough to tackle any kind of contingency.

He said that during the council meeting which was held on Tuesday it was decided to procure a forklift and an excavator to handle the heaps of garbage at the MSWTP.

He said that the council is working on the wet waste processing unit, which will become operational at K K Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS) Pilani Goa Campus at Sancoale.

He further said that the council resolved to renovate the toilets which are in a dilapidated condition and make them useful for the public.

The council also resolved to fence the municipal garden at Vaddem with nets.

The council also decided to cancel the licences of gaddas and handcarts if found violating the municipal norms.

“The council decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on gaddas and handcarts if found violating the municipal norms or rules and also causing obstruction to the public for the first time. On the second instance, the council will impose a fine of Rs 5,000. And, on the third instance the council will seize the gaddas and handcarts with all the material and cancel their licences,” said Gaonkar.

Meanwhile, the council elected its standing and sub-committees during the meeting.

Gaonkar was appointed as the chairman of standing committee, Leo Rodrigues as chairman of market committee, Lavina D’Souza as chairman of education committee, Pascoal D’Souza as chairman of sanitary committee, Saifullah Khan as chairman of development committee and Sandesh Mesta appointed as chairman of waste management committee.