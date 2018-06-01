MSW students of DBC camp in Morpirla

NT KURIOCITY

Department of Social Work, Don Bosco College, Panaji, organised a ten-day residential rural camp for first year students of MSW at Morpila.

The camp was inaugurated by sarpanch, Prakash Velip. Also present were panch members and senior villagers. Students undertook socio-economic, education, sanitation, health, water and livelihood status survey in the village through structured interviews. They also generated awareness on de-addiction and the importance of the girl child through street plays.

The Balmelawa had drawing competitions and games. Sessions on organic farming and its importance, tribal rights and welfare measures and legal rights were organised for the villagers. Students conducted sessions on communication skills, soft skills and session on adolescent with an objective of enhancing capacity and to develop leadership quality among the children.

Other programmes conducted included Haldi-Kumkum, health check-up camp and Participatory Rural Appraisal. Students made the village map, resource map and social map with the help of villagers by using coloured chalk and rangoli. The camp concluded with students sharing their experiences at the camp.