Moves to improve work culture in Colvale Jail

Inspector General of Prisons has taken corrective measures to improve work culture at the Central Jail, Colvale.

The measures include revised work allocation amongst the executive officers like assistant superintendent, jailors, assistant jailors and curtailing additional day offs availed of by some of the jail personnel in violation of the Goa prisons rule have been taken.

According to information, Inspector General of Prisons Rajendra Mirajkar, who was holding the additional charge of the superintendent, Central jail, Colvale, had observed anomaly in work schedule at the jail.

The jail personnel such as jailors, assistant jailors, head guards, matrons including drivers at the Central jail, Colvale were found to be taking additional one-day offs in violation of the Goa prisons rule, informed sources adding that the personnel are entitled for one-day off after working for 24 hours. However, they were found to be taking two days off.

“There is no such provision under Goa prisons rule and it appears that the rule was not implemented by the concerned official,” sources informed adding that, “the jail superintendent has now asked the jail officials to strictly follow the Goa prison rules.”

Mirajkar also issued an office order pertaining to work allocation for executive officers of Central Jail, Colvale explaining the responsibilities of the concerned executive officers. Few days back, IG prisons Mirajkar was relieved from the additional charge of the superintendent after a full-time officer was appointed.

While taking corrective measures to improve work culture, Mirajkar also issued a memorandum regarding frisking and checking of prisoners. The IRB police in-charge posted at Central Jail, Colvale for frisking have been directed to inform the duty jailor immediately if they notice any abnormal behavior of prisoners who are returning from court and hospital so that appropriate action can be initiated. “They shall ensure that the concerned escort party (police) who has escorted such prisoners shall not leave the main gate till the enquiry is completed by the duty jailor,” reads the memorandum.

It may be recalled that last month one jail guard was caught carrying charas in the Central jail, Colvale while three other jail guards were found with tobacco. IRB police during frisking came across the banned substances that were being illegally carried inside

the jail. In connection with the incident the jail guards were suspended and two separate FIRs were registered at the Mapusa police station in this connection.

Apart from this in February this year, two prisoners had fallen sick after they allegedly drank milk laced with suspected ‘bhang on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Five jail officials were suspended in connection with the incident. A magisterial inquiry had observed that the ‘bhang’ incident took place due to systemic lapses.